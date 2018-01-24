अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Amazing Animals ›   Such a unique creature found in the Amazon

अमेजन में मिला ऐसा अनोखा जीव, खासियत जानकर विज्ञान जगत में भी मची खलबली

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 12:21 PM IST
Such a unique creature found in the Amazon
1 of 5
अमेजन इन दिनों खास चर्चाओं में छा गया है। आखिर हो भी क्यों नहीं यहां बेहद खास प्रजाति का जीव जो पाया गया है। जी हां, इसी वजह से विज्ञान जगत में खलबली सी मच गई है। जिस किसी ने इस जीव की खासियत के बारे में जाना है, उसके होश उड़े नजर आए... 
 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hybrid bird amazon canada amazing animals

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Siwan in Patna seven venomous snake come out from one home
Amazing Animals

एक सांप को मारा तो आ गई पूरी फौज, गिनते-गिनते दहशत के मारे बेहोश हुए लोग

24 जनवरी 2018

This terrifying looking sea creature lives in oceans
Amazing Animals

30 से 40 साल तक जिंदा रहती है ये खतरनाक मांसभक्षी प्रजाति, इंसान भी खाता है खौफ

19 जनवरी 2018

Squirrel has done work in many films behalf of this quality
Amazing Animals

अपनी एक खूबी से गिलहरी कर चुकी है कई फिल्मों में काम, जानकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी

24 जनवरी 2018

See this selfie cat who loves camera a lot
Amazing Animals

यह बिल्ली बड़े कमाल की, खुद लेती है सेल्फी

23 जनवरी 2018

Creature Found In Indonesian Village look like an Alien
Amazing Animals

एलियन समझ पकड़ लिया ऐसा जीव, जब पता चला सच तो पैरों तलें निकली जमीन

20 दिसंबर 2017

These are the 5 most poisonous snakes in the world
Amazing Animals

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे जहरीले सांप, एक बार में ही कर देते हैं काम तमाम

18 दिसंबर 2017

More in Amazing Animals

Dog that looks like a Bear found in Russia
Amazing Animals

इस विचित्र जानवर को देखकर दुनिया हैरान, पास फटकने के नाम से चढ़ जाती है कंपकपी

19 दिसंबर 2017

indonesian crocodile Painfull struggle with tyre for two years
Amazing Animals

2 साल से मगरमच्छ के गले में फंसा है टायर, कारण सुनते ही अपने आप से होने लगेगी चिढ़न

13 जनवरी 2018

Shocking creature found in taiwan called Hell fish
Amazing Animals

ये है 'नर्क की मछली', सांप समझने की भूल कर बैठते हैं लोग

11 जनवरी 2018

worlds most special dog appoint for this work
Amazing Animals

यह है दुनिया का सबसे खास कुत्ता, इस अजीबोगरीब काम के लिए किया अप्वाइंट

15 जनवरी 2018

A Deep Sea Creatures in Sea called Vampire Squid
Amazing Animals

असल जिंदगी में खून नहीं पीता ये वैम्पायर, इसकी उम्र का रहस्य आज तक कायम

12 जनवरी 2018

Many species of Frogfish in the Indo Pacific Region
Amazing Animals

मछली जो पलभर में बदल लेती है अपना रंग, देखोगे तो आंखें खाएंगी धोखा

7 जनवरी 2018

This amazing dog shown such a Dangerous Stunt on a Tv show
Amazing Animals

एक कुत्ते ने दिखाया ऐसा खेल, कमजोर दिल वाले मत देखें वरना हार्ट फेल

30 दिसंबर 2017

spike spotted on tree for stopping bird poop on cars
Amazing Animals

कार पर पक्षी न कर सके यें काम, कार मालिक ने कर दिया खतरनाक इंतजाम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Two face cat photos being viral on social media in Australia
Amazing Animals

दो चेहरों वाली बिल्‍ली, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें हो रही वायरल

29 दिसंबर 2017

Do you know that hyena becomes more dangerous in the night
Amazing Animals

रात में और भी खतरनाक हो जाता है ये जीव, अजीबोगरीब आवाजों और संकेतों में करता है बात

22 दिसंबर 2017

three fisherman become crorepati when he found whale fish vomit in Oman
Amazing Animals

पकड़ने गए थे मछली, व्हेल ने कुछ ऐसा उगला मछुआरे बन गए करोड़पति

16 अक्टूबर 2017

Sultan the super bull from haryana loves to drink whisky and earn crores from semen
Amazing Animals

शराब पीने का शौकीन है यह भैंसा, साल में कमाता है 1 करोड़ रुपये

11 सितंबर 2017

villagers living with fear of a lamb
Amazing Animals

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

15 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.