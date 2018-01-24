बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6829054f1c1b88268b649d","slug":"such-a-unique-creature-found-in-the-amazon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0916\u0932\u092c\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
अमेजन में मिला ऐसा अनोखा जीव, खासियत जानकर विज्ञान जगत में भी मची खलबली
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 12:21 PM IST
अमेजन इन दिनों खास चर्चाओं में छा गया है। आखिर हो भी क्यों नहीं यहां बेहद खास प्रजाति का जीव जो पाया गया है। जी हां, इसी वजह से विज्ञान जगत में खलबली सी मच गई है। जिस किसी ने इस जीव की खासियत के बारे में जाना है, उसके होश उड़े नजर आए...
