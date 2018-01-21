बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a642a184f1c1b9f268b58b0","slug":"siwan-in-patna-seven-venomous-snake-come-out-from-one-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c, \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
एक सांप को मारा तो आ गई पूरी फौज, गिनते-गिनते दहशत के मारे बेहोश हुए लोग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:20 PM IST
सांप को देख कर अक्सर लोगों की चीख निकल जाती है। सोचिए सांप अगर आपके घर मे आ जाए तो क्या हाल होगा...? इन दिनों जहरीले सांपो का एक ऐसा किस्सा सामने आया जिसे सुनने के बाद लोगों की चीख निकल गई।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें क्या है पूरा माजरा अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a642a184f1c1b9f268b58b0","slug":"siwan-in-patna-seven-venomous-snake-come-out-from-one-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c, \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a642a184f1c1b9f268b58b0","slug":"siwan-in-patna-seven-venomous-snake-come-out-from-one-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c, \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a642a184f1c1b9f268b58b0","slug":"siwan-in-patna-seven-venomous-snake-come-out-from-one-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c, \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a642a184f1c1b9f268b58b0","slug":"siwan-in-patna-seven-venomous-snake-come-out-from-one-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c, \u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.