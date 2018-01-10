बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a55fc084f1c1bbf2d8b5be4","slug":"shocking-creature-found-in-taiwan-called-hell-fish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 '\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940', \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
ये है 'नर्क की मछली', सांप समझने की भूल कर बैठते हैं लोग
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 05:26 PM IST
आपने शायद ही इससे पहले कभी ऐसा जीव देखा होगा। दरअसल, यह एक दुर्लभ प्रजाति का जीव बताया जा रहा है। इसे ताइवान के फिशरीज रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के वैज्ञानिकों ने खोजा है।
