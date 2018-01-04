बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
मछली जो पलभर में बदल लेती है अपना रंग, देखोगे तो आंखें खाएंगी धोखा
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 01:48 PM IST
क्या तुमने बालों वाली मछली देखी है? नहीं देखी होगी, क्योंकि यह समुद्र में पाई जाती है। इसका नाम है 'हेयरी फ्रॉगफिश'। यह समुद्र के तल में रेत, मूंगा-चट्टानों आदि में छिपने के लिए आमतौर पर 330 फीट की गहराई में रहती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a4e05bc4f1c1b0f788b69a3","slug":"many-species-of-frogfish-in-the-indo-pacific-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.