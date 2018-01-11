बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a56ee644f1c1bfd188b464d","slug":"a-deep-sea-creatures-in-sea-called-vampire-squid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0935\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093e\u092f\u0930, \u0905\u0938\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
ये है अजीबो गरीब वैम्पायर, असल जिंदगी में नहीं पीता खून
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 11:45 AM IST
वैम्पायर खून पीता है, लेकिन समुद्र में एक ऐसा वैम्पायर रहता है, जो खून नहीं पीता है। इसका नाम 'वैम्पायर स्क्विड' है। यह देखने में मखमली लाल रंग का है।
