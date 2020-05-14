Strom R3 इलेक्ट्रिक कार की जल्द शुरू होने वाली है बुकिंग, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

{"_id":"5ebd7c02608c2b3aab3711cd","slug":"strom-r3-electric-car-to-be-launched-soon-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Strom R3 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Strom R3
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ebd7c02608c2b3aab3711cd","slug":"strom-r3-electric-car-to-be-launched-soon-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Strom R3 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Strom R3
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ebd7c02608c2b3aab3711cd","slug":"strom-r3-electric-car-to-be-launched-soon-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Strom R3 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Strom R3
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ebd7c02608c2b3aab3711cd","slug":"strom-r3-electric-car-to-be-launched-soon-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Strom R3 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Strom R3
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ebd7c02608c2b3aab3711cd","slug":"strom-r3-electric-car-to-be-launched-soon-know-the-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Strom R3 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Strom R3
- फोटो : Social Media