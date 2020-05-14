शहर चुनें

Strom R3 इलेक्ट्रिक कार की जल्द शुरू होने वाली है बुकिंग, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 10:42 PM IST
Strom R3
1 of 5
Strom R3 - फोटो : Social Media
Strom Motors कंपनी अपनी एंट्री-लेवल इलेक्ट्रिक कार Strom R3 को अब जल्दी ही बाजार में उतारने वाली है। बता दें कि यह सस्ती कार मार्च में लॉन्च होने वाली थी लेकिन बढ़ते वायरस के कारण इसकी लॉन्चिंग डेट टाल दी गई थी। हालांकि अब इस सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार के टॉप वेरिएंट की बुकिंग जल्द शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। Strom Motors ने Strom R3 कार को साल 2018 में पेश किया था। इस कार की कीमत 4.5 लाख रुपये हो सकती है।
Strom R3
Strom R3 - फोटो : Social Media
