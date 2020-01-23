शहर चुनें

लॉन्च से रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाली MG Motor की पहली Electric Car MG ZS EV Launch, जानें कीमत और खासियतें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 02:58 PM IST
MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV
MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV - फोटो : Social
MG Motor (एमजी मोटर) ने भारतीय बाजार में अपनी पहली Electric car उतार दी है। MG Motor ने अपनी पहली क्रॉसओवर Electric SUV (इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी) MG ZS EV को लॉन्च कर दिया। MG ZS EV को बीते साल दिसंबर 2019 में शोकेस किया था और तभी इस कार की बुकिंग शुरू कर दी थी। MG ZS EV को दो वेरियंट एक्सक्लूसिव और एक्साइट में लॉन्च किया गया है। यह कार तीन रंगों फेरिस वाइट, कोपनहेगन ब्लू और करंट रेड में उपलब्ध है। अपनी पहली कार Hector की सफलता के बाद कंपनी ने अपनी दूसरी कार लॉन्च की है। MG ZS EV का मुकाबला Hyundai Kona से है और यह कोना से लंबी है।
MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV - फोटो : Social
MG ZS EV India Launch - फोटो : Social Media
MG ZS EV Charging - फोटो : Social Media
MG ZS EV Interior - फोटो : Youtube
MG ZS EV Euro NCAP Crash Test - फोटो : Euro NCAP
MG ZS EV Charge - फोटो : Social Media
MG ZS EV Rear - फोटो : Social Media
