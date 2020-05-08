शहर चुनें

Honda की नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ZR-V बाजार में आने को तैयार, इन दिग्गज कारों से होगी टक्कर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 01:32 AM IST
Honda HR-V
1 of 5
Honda HR-V
Honda कंपनी अपनी नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ZR-V पर काम कर रही है। बता दें कि कंपनी के पास पहले से इस मॉडल की कई कारें हैं। जिनमें HR-V, CR-V, XR-V, UR-V, BR-V और WR-V शामिल हैं। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि नई सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी न्यू-जेनरेशन होंडा सिटी वाले प्लेटफॉर्म पर आधारित होगी। वहीं जानकारी यह भी है कि कंपनी इस एसयूवी के लिए होंडा अमेज वाले प्लेटफॉर्म का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकती है। हाल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होंडा कार्स ने इस नाम को रजिस्टर्ड किया है। इससे माना जा रहा है कि होंडा अपनी इस नई एसयूवी को एशियन मार्केट में भी लॉन्च करेगी।
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
Honda XR-V SUV
Honda XR-V SUV - फोटो : Honda
Honda Br-V
Honda Br-V - फोटो : File
WR-V Edge Edition
WR-V Edge Edition
Honda HR-V RS
Honda HR-V RS
