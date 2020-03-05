शहर चुनें

Volvo वाली कंपनी Geely लेकर आई नई SUV कार, जो बचाएगी कोरोनावायरस से

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 12:46 PM IST
Geely Icon
Geely Icon - फोटो : Geely
कोरोनावायरस से दुनियाभर के 50 से ज्यादा देशों में कहर बरपा रहा है। यह जानलेवा वायरस दुनिया के सभी आबादी वाले महाद्वीपों तक पहुुंच चुका है और तेजी से पांव पसार रहा है। दुनिया के सामने इसका खतरा बहुत वास्तविक है। दुनियाभर में इस वायरस के लड़ने के लिए उपाय ढूंढे जा रहे हैं। अब चीन की एक ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी Geely का कहना है कि उसकी नई एसयूवी Icon (आईकॉन) में एक ऐसे एयर फिल्टरेशन सिस्टम (हवा निस्पंदन प्रणाली) को लगाया गया है जो वायरस और बैक्टीरिया जैसे सूक्ष्मजीवों को केबिन में घुसने से रोक सकती है। क्या यह COVID-19 वायरस (कोरोनावायरस) को भी रोक सकता है? हालांकि अभी कंपनी के इस दावे को साबित नहीं किया जा सका है, लेकिन कंपनी ऐसा मानती है। कार निर्माता कंपनी Geely, Volvo (वोल्वो) और Lotus (लोटस) ब्रांड की भी मालिक है। 
geely icon coronavirus geely automobile covid-19
