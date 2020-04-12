शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   corona virus lockdown : Five new cars launch in the market

कोरोना वायरस : लॉकडाउन के बीच इन पांच कारों को बाजार में उतारा, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 09:08 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Verna
2020 Hyundai Verna
दुनियाभर में कोरोना वायरस का कहर जारी है। इसके चलते भारत में 21 दिन का लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। लॉकडाउन के कारण ऑटो सेक्टर सहित कई उद्योग धंधे बुरे दौर से गुजर रहे हैं। वहीं इसके चलते कई कारों की लॉन्चिंग भी टल गई है। जबकि कई कंपनियों ने इस दौरान भी ऑनलाइन नई कारों को बाजार में उतारा है। आइए जानिए लॉकडाउन के दौरान भारतीय बाजार में कौन सी कारें लॉन्च हुई हैं।   
