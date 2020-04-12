कोरोना वायरस : लॉकडाउन के बीच इन पांच कारों को बाजार में उतारा, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

{"_id":"5e9317008ebc3e6fca005fc1","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-five-new-cars-launch-in-the-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 : \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u00a0","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Tata Nexon
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e9317008ebc3e6fca005fc1","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-five-new-cars-launch-in-the-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 : \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u00a0","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
MG Hector
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5e9317008ebc3e6fca005fc1","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-five-new-cars-launch-in-the-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 : \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u00a0","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Mahindra Bolero
- फोटो : Social