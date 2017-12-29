बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लॉन्चिंग से पहले नजर आई हुंडई i20 facelift, ये होगी इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स
amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:56 AM IST
भारत के हैचबैक कार सेगमेंट में हुंडई i20 काफी सक्सेसफुल कार रही है। हालांकि एक लंबे अरसे से इसे अपग्रेड नहीं किया गया है। वैसे अब कंपनी इस कार का अपडेटेड वर्जन लाने जा रही है। हाल ही में हुंडई आई20 फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन को देखा गया है। यूट्यूब पर डाली गई एक वीडियो में फेसलिफ्ट i20 को टेस्ट करते दिखाया गया है।
