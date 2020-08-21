बारिश के जलभराव में अगर फंस गई आपकी बाइक या कार तो भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, नहीं तो हो जाएगा नुकसान

{"_id":"5f3fbf116350191a757e4289","slug":"what-to-do-if-car-stuck-in-water-car-care-tips-for-monsoon-car-stuck-in-rain-water-car-care-tips-for-rainy-season-monsoon-water-logging-in-delhi-water-logging-in-gurgaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सड़क पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Minto Road Delhi Rain
- फोटो : PTI (File)
फिरोजाबाद में बारिश से हुआ जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
heavy water logging
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
heavy water logging
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओल्ड फरीदाबाद रेलवे अंडरपास में जमा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Rain in Delhi
- फोटो : PTI
यातायात बंद होने से लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला