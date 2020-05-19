शहर चुनें

ये हैं देश की टॉप 5 मोटरसाइकिल, लॉकडाउन के बाद बढ़ सकती है दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री

Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 05:19 PM IST
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon - फोटो : Amar Ujala
महामारी के दौरान संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का चौथा चरण जारी है। लॉकडाउन हट जाने या इसके नियमों में छूट मिलने के बाद लोगों के व्यक्तिगत आवाजाही के तरीकों में बदलाव देखा जा सकता है। स्वच्छता और सैनेटाइजेशन के बिंदु से भी यह काफी अहम होगा। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार ऑटोमोबाइल क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों की राय में लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद छोटी कारों, दोपहिया वाहनों और साइकिल की बिक्री बढ़ सकती है। इसकी वजह लोगों का सार्वजनिक परिवहन के बजाए निजी परिहवन के उपयोग को प्राथमिकता देना होगा। ऐसे में अगर आप एक नई बाइक खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो हम आपको बता रहें हैं टॉप 5 मोटरसाइकिल के बारे में। ये सभी बाइक लोगों के द्वारा पसंद की जाती रही हैं और ग्राहकों की अलग-अलग जरूरतों के मुताबिक हैं। 
Hero Super Splendor BS6
Hero Super Splendor BS6 - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda CB Shine SP 125 BS6
Honda CB Shine SP 125 BS6 - फोटो : honda2wheelersindia
Hero Glamour BS6
Hero Glamour BS6 - फोटो : AmarUjala
Honda SP 125 BS6
Honda SP 125 BS6 - फोटो : Honda two wheelers
