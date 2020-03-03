शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   two wheeler sales february 2020 india hero motocorp bajaj auto tvs motor suzuki royal enfield

दोपहिया वाहनों पर कोरोना की मार, Hero, Bajaj, TVS की बिक्री फरवरी में 10 फीसदी से ज्यादा गिरी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 04:05 PM IST
Two Wheeler
1 of 6
Two Wheeler - फोटो : social media
बीते साल आर्थिक मंदी के चलते दोपहिया ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर भी सुस्ती से जूझ रहा था। ऐसे में चीन में फैले कोरोनावायरस ने भारतीय दोपहिया ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर पर चोट की है। देश में दुपहिया वाहन बनाने वाली प्रमुख कंपनियों Hero Motocorp (हीरो मोटोकॉर्प), Bajaj Auto (बजाज आटो) और TVS Motor Company (टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी) ने सोमवार को बताया कि इस बार फरवरी में उनकी बिक्री एक साल पहले की तुलना में 10 फीसदी से ज्यादा कम हो गई। 

बताया जा रहा है कि चीन में कोरोनावायरस संक्रामक रोग के प्रकोप के चलते BS6 (बीएस-6) ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानक वाले वाहनों के कलपुर्जों की आपूर्ति श्रृंखला प्रभावित होने का असर बाजार पर पड़ा है।

समीक्षाधीन महीने में Suzuki Motorcycle India (सुजुकी मोटरसाइकिल इंडिया) और Royal Enfield (रायल इनफील्ड) की बिक्री की वृद्धि दर इकाई में रही। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
coronavirus automobile industry
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

BMW Concept i4 Electric Car
Auto News

BMW Concept i4 की तस्वीरें हुईं लीक, यह इलेक्ट्रिक कार टेस्ला मॉडल 3 को देगी टक्कर

3 मार्च 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती दो नई कारों को उतारेगी मारुति सुजुकी, जानें कब होंगी लॉन्च

3 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
CNG mechanic
Automobiles

कार के कौन सी CNG किट है बेस्ट, कंपनी फिटेड या आफ्टरमार्केट, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

3 मार्च 2020

BS6 Scooters
Auto News

गांव-शहर की सड़कों के लिए 5 सबसे ताकतवर स्कूटर्स, BS6 इंजन बनाता है इन्हें सबसे खास

3 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon
Auto News

Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 और Tata Nexon: दोनों में से कौन सी एसयूवी है बेहतर? पढ़ें डीटेल्स

2 मार्च 2020

Honda Activa 6G
Auto News

नए Honda Activa 6G में मिलते हैं कार जैसे फीचर्स, माइलेज भी पहले से ज्यादा, जानें सबकुछ

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Jawa Perak
Automobiles

महंगी हुई Jawa Forty Two और Jawa BS6 बाइक्स, जानें कितनी बढ़ी कीमत

3 मार्च 2020

Car AC
Automobiles

भयंकर गर्मी में अगर कार को रखना है ठंडा, तो ये 6 टिप्स रखें हमेशा याद

3 मार्च 2020

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
विज्ञापन
BMW Concept i4 Electric Car
Automobiles

बीएमडब्ल्यू ने पेश की इलेक्ट्रिक कार BMW Concept i4, 4 सेकंड में पकड़ती है 100 की रफ्तार

3 मार्च 2020

रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
Auto News

Royal Enfield की सबसे सस्ती BS6 बाइक भारत में लॉन्च, 3 नए रंगों में आई Classic 350

3 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
CNG mechanic
Auto News

CNG भरवाते समय क्यों गाड़ी से उतरना पड़ता है, ये हैं 4 बड़े कारण

3 मार्च 2020

Luxury Car Discount
Auto News

Mercedes-Audi की कारों पर साल का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट ऑफर, पाएं 22 लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट

3 मार्च 2020

Citroen Ami
Automobiles

Citroen ने पेश की दुनिया की सबसे सस्ती Electric कार Ami, देने होंगे बस 1500 रुपये हर महीने

2 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto News

2020 Hyundai Creta की लॉन्चिंग 17 मार्च को, कंपनी ने चालू की बुकिंग, जानें डीटेल्स

2 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo
Automobiles

क्यों खरीदें टर्बो इंजन वाली Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, रफ्तार के साथ मिलता है जबरदस्त माइलेज

2 मार्च 2020

New Wagon R
Auto News

फरवरी में Maruti की बिक्री 1 फीसदी घटी, Alto और Wagon R की बिक्री 11 फीसदी बढ़ी

2 मार्च 2020

MG ZS EV Launch
Auto News

लॉन्च से रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाली MG Motor की पहली Electric Car MG ZS EV का जलवा, बुकिंग 3,000 के पार

1 मार्च 2020

BS4 Car Discount Offers
Auto News

इन 10 SUV कारों पर मिल रहा है 5 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

1 मार्च 2020

5th Gear vs 6th Gear
Automobiles

कार में 5-गियर या 6-गियर, कौन है बेस्ट, इन कारों में मिलता है 6-स्पीड मैनुअल ट्रांसमिशन

1 मार्च 2020

ciaz
Automobiles

3-सिलेंडर या 4-सिलेंडर इंजन वाली कार खरीदने से पहले जान लें दोनों में क्या है अंतर

1 मार्च 2020

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6
Auto News

Apache RTR 160 और Apache RTR 160 4V में कौन है सबसे धाड़क BS6 बाइक?

29 फरवरी 2020

Traffic Police
Auto News

अगर चलती गाड़ी से पुलिस 'चाबी' निकाले तो क्या कर सकते हैं आप?

29 फरवरी 2020

Two Wheeler
Two Wheeler - फोटो : social media
Hero Splendor iSmart FI
Hero Splendor iSmart FI - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
TVS Star City Plus BS6
TVS Star City Plus BS6 - फोटो : TVS
Bajaj Auto Bike Plant
Bajaj Auto Bike Plant - फोटो : Twitter
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350
रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 350 - फोटो : Social Media
Suzuki Access 125 BS6
Suzuki Access 125 BS6 - फोटो : Suzuki Motor
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited