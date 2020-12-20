शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Transport Department will increase the strictness regarding HSRP and color coded stickers on vehicles coming from outside states to Delhi

बाहरी राज्यों से दिल्ली आने वाली गाड़ियों पर बढ़ेगी सख्ती, इन लापरवाही पर कटेगा 11000 रुपये का चालान

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 11:18 AM IST
हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट (एचएसआरपी) और कलर कोडेड स्टीकर को लेकर प्रशासन और भी ज्यादा सख्ती बढ़ाने जा रही है। दरअसल सोमवार से परिवहन विभाग बाहर के राज्यों से दिल्ली में आने वाले उन सभी वाहनों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए तैयार है, जिनमें एचएसआरपी और कलर कोडेड स्टीकर नहीं लगे होंगे। 

परिवहन विभाग के मुताबिक वाहनों पर एचएसआरपी और कलर कोडेड स्टीकर नहीं लगाए जाने पर अलग-अलग 5500 रुपये के चालान होंगे। वहीं, अगर वाहन में दोनों नहीं लगे हैं तो 11 हजार रुपये का चालान काटा जाएगा। इस कार्रवाई के लिए परिवहन विभाग ने विशेष अभियान शुरू किया है। 
 
