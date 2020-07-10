ऑटो सेक्टर पर कोरोना के असर को लेकर सारे गणित फेल, वाहनों की बंपर मांग से हैरान हुईं कंपनियां

{"_id":"5f0865b95bca841be9418e15","slug":"the-situation-in-the-auto-sector-improved-due-to-the-bumper-demand-of-vehicles-in-india-after-the-lockdown-in-the-corona-era","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f0865b95bca841be9418e15","slug":"the-situation-in-the-auto-sector-improved-due-to-the-bumper-demand-of-vehicles-in-india-after-the-lockdown-in-the-corona-era","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Car (सांकेतिक)
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5f0865b95bca841be9418e15","slug":"the-situation-in-the-auto-sector-improved-due-to-the-bumper-demand-of-vehicles-in-india-after-the-lockdown-in-the-corona-era","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Suzuki Motor
{"_id":"5f0865b95bca841be9418e15","slug":"the-situation-in-the-auto-sector-improved-due-to-the-bumper-demand-of-vehicles-in-india-after-the-lockdown-in-the-corona-era","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Unsplash