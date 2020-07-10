शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   The situation in the auto sector improved due to the bumper demand of vehicles in India after the lockdown in the Corona era.

ऑटो सेक्टर पर कोरोना के असर को लेकर सारे गणित फेल, वाहनों की बंपर मांग से हैरान हुईं कंपनियां

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 06:27 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस का सबसे ज्यादा असर जिन सेक्टर्स पर देखने को मिला है उनमें ऑटो सेक्टर भी एक है। हालांकि, जब 50 दिनों के लॉकडाउन के बाद वापस से शोरूम खुलने शुरू हो गए, तो सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही था कि क्या लोग कोरोना काल में वाहनों की खरीदारी करेंगे? ऐसे में यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जो अनुमान ऑटो सेक्टर को लेकर लगाए गए थे, उसके मुकाबले स्थिति काफी बेहतर है और तेजी से उसमें सुधार हो रहा है। भारतीय ऑटो सेक्टर में मौजूदा हालात ये हैं कि सप्लाई के मुकाबले देश में वाहनों की मांग ज्यादा बढ़ गई है।
