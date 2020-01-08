शहर चुनें

Tata Motors ने अपनी दमदार SUV कार Harrier के बढ़ाए दाम, जानें कितनी हुई कीमत और क्या है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 01:27 PM IST
Tata Harrier
1 of 6
Tata Harrier
Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स) ने अपनी SUV कार Harrier के दाम बढ़ा दिए हैं। कंपनी ने Tata Harrier के दाम में 45 हजार रुपये तक का इजाफा किया है। एसयूवी के सभी वेरियंट की कीमत में इजाफा किया गया है। Harrier के डार्क एडिशन की कीमत सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी है। टाटा मोटर्स ने सितंबर में ही हैरियर का डार्क एडिशन लॉन्च किया था। वहीं कंपनी ने Harrier के डुअल टोन वेरिएंट के दाम सबसे कम बढ़ाए हैं। टाटा मोटर्स ने SUV Tata Harrier को 23 जनवरी 2019 को लॉन्च किया गया था। लॉन्चिंग के बाद इसके सभी वेरिएंट के दाम दूसरी बार बढ़ाए गए हैं। 
tata harrier tata harrier price tata motors
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier SUV Price
Tata Harrier SUV Price
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier - फोटो : Twitter
Tata Harrier Price
Tata Harrier Price - फोटो : Social
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier
Tata introduces sunroof for Harrier - फोटो : Social
