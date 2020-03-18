शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान हैं पहली 2020 Hyundai Creta के मालिक, जानें इस एसयूवी की खास बातें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 01:16 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान दो दशकों से ज्यादा समय से Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) का चेहरा हैं। शाहरुख खान ने 1998 में कोरियाई ऑटोमेकर के साथ अपने सहयोग की शुरुआत की, जब वह सैंट्रो के टेलिविजन कमर्शियल (टीवीसी) में नजर आए थे। 22 सालों बाद, शाहरूख खान एक बार ह्यूंदै के कार्यक्रम में नजर आए जब पिछले महीने हुए Auto Expo 2020 (ऑटो एक्सपो) में सेकंड जेनरेशन क्रेटा को पेश किया गया था। 16 मार्च को कार के आधिकारिक लॉन्च के ठीक बाद ह्यूंदै इंडिया के प्रबंधन ने मुंबई में शाहरुख खान को एक नई 2020 क्रेटा की चाबी सौंपी। 
hyundai creta 2020 2020 hyundai creta hyundai creta hyundai motors shahrukh khan
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
