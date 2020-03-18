बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान हैं पहली 2020 Hyundai Creta के मालिक, जानें इस एसयूवी की खास बातें

{"_id":"5e71d1d68ebc3ea7db7da805","slug":"shahrukh-khan-creta-2020-hyundai-creta-price-hyundai-creta-2020-shahrukh-khan-hyundai-ads","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 2020 Hyundai Creta \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Shahrukh Khan received 2020 Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : PTI
2020 Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : social media
Hyundai CRETA Interior
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta 2020 in Auto Expo
- फोटो : PTI