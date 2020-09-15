शहर चुनें
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 और Classic 350 की कीमत बढ़ी, जानें कितनी हुई महंगी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 08:00 PM IST
Royal Enfield classic 350
1 of 5
Royal Enfield classic 350 - फोटो : For Reference Only
Royal Enfield (रॉयल एनफील्ड) ने अपनी सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल सीरीज की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की है। Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 अब महंगी हो गई है। रॉयल एनफील्ड की मॉडर्न और क्लासिक मोटरसाइकिल Bullet 350 BS6 तीन वेरिएंट में उपलब्ध है। इस बाइक के तीन वेरिएंट में सबसे सस्ता मॉडल है X, उसके बाद नंबर आता है मिड-वेरिएंट standard Black (स्टैंडर्ड ब्लैक) और टॉप-एंड मॉडल ES (इलेक्ट्रिक स्टार्ट) है। Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 के तीनों वेरिएंट की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत में 2,756 रुपये का इजाफा हुआ है। इसके साथ ही कंपनी ने Royal Enfield Classic 350 का दाम भी 2,756 रुपये तक बढ़ दिए हैं। 
royal enfield bullet 350 royal enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield classic 350 - फोटो : For Reference Only
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - फोटो : Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - फोटो : Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield classic 350 - फोटो : For Reference Only
Royal Enfield classic 350
Royal Enfield classic 350 - फोटो : For Reference Only
