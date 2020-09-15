Royal Enfield Bullet 350 और Classic 350 की कीमत बढ़ी, जानें कितनी हुई महंगी

{"_id":"5f60d0186676af4449195a2c","slug":"royal-enfield-bullet-350-and-royal-enfield-classic-350-price-hiked-know-the-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Royal Enfield Bullet 350 \u0914\u0930 Classic 350 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Royal Enfield classic 350
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f60d0186676af4449195a2c","slug":"royal-enfield-bullet-350-and-royal-enfield-classic-350-price-hiked-know-the-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Royal Enfield Bullet 350 \u0914\u0930 Classic 350 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
- फोटो : Royal Enfield
{"_id":"5f60d0186676af4449195a2c","slug":"royal-enfield-bullet-350-and-royal-enfield-classic-350-price-hiked-know-the-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Royal Enfield Bullet 350 \u0914\u0930 Classic 350 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
- फोटो : Royal Enfield
{"_id":"5f60d0186676af4449195a2c","slug":"royal-enfield-bullet-350-and-royal-enfield-classic-350-price-hiked-know-the-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Royal Enfield Bullet 350 \u0914\u0930 Classic 350 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Royal Enfield classic 350
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f60d0186676af4449195a2c","slug":"royal-enfield-bullet-350-and-royal-enfield-classic-350-price-hiked-know-the-new-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Royal Enfield Bullet 350 \u0914\u0930 Classic 350 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Royal Enfield classic 350
- फोटो : For Reference Only