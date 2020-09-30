शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   People are facing many problems in getting high security registration plates and color coded stickers

क्या अब लोगों के घर तक होगी नंबर प्लेट और कलर कोडेड स्टिकर की होम डिलीवरी? पढ़ें जवाब

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 06:17 PM IST
High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Fuel Sticker
1 of 7
High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Fuel Sticker - फोटो : Amar Ujala
हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट और कलर कोडेड स्टिकर लगवाने में लोगों को कई तरह की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल वेब पोर्टल पर अभी कई ऑटो कंपनियों के नाम शामिल नहीं किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा सिर्फ कलर कोडेड स्टिकर लगवाने के लिए आवेदन करने में लोगों को समस्याएं आ रही हैं। हालांकि, अब लोगों को घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, क्योंकि परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत ने ऑनलाइन पोर्टल में आ रही समस्याओं के बारे में अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं। दरअसल दिल्ली सरकार चाहती है कि इस पूरी प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाया जाए जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
auto news national high security number plate delhi automobile auto news in hindi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Tata Altroz
Auto News

Tata Altroz ने मचाया भारत में तहलका, नौ महीनों में कंपनी ने बनाए 25000 यूनिट्स

29 सितंबर 2020

Car Discount
Automobiles

इन छोटी कारों पर अभी तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर, मिल रही 55 हजार रुपये तक की छूट

29 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

1.1 करोड़ रुपये में बिकी Mahindra Thar की पहली कार, 5400 लोगों ने नीलामी में लगाई थी बोली

30 सितंबर 2020

Honda highness CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli imperial 400 and Jawa classic
Automobiles

पढ़ें Honda CB350, Benelli imperial 400 और Jawa बाइक्स के फीचर्स और कीमतों का कंपैरिजन

30 सितंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
astrology

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350
Auto News

Honda H'Ness CB 350 या Royal Enfield Classic 350: कौन है भारत की सड़कों पर सबसे धाकड़ बाइक, पढ़ें कंपैरिजन

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Kia Sonet Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser
Automobiles

Kia Sonet Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: दोनों में है जबरदस्त टक्कर, खरीदने से पहले पढ़ें कंपैरिजन

29 सितंबर 2020

BAIC BJ40
Auto News

चीन ने 'चोरी की कार' पाकिस्तान में की लॉन्च, बनाई इस 'भारतीय' गाड़ी की नकल

28 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
Army Jeep
Automobiles

सांसदों को भी खूब भाते हैं भारतीय सेना के ये पुराने वाहन, इन्हें खरीदने के लिए मचती है होड़!

28 सितंबर 2020

Car Insurance Renew
Automobiles

अखर रही हैं गाड़ी की महंगी बीमा किस्तें, ये पांच टिप्स प्रीमियम घटाने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

28 सितंबर 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
astrology

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शनि मार्गी किस प्रकार करेगा आपके करियर को प्रभावित !
Mahindra Thar 2020 Booking
Auto News

2020 Mahindra Thar की बुकिंग दो अक्तूबर से, पहली कार के लिए अब तक लगी 90 लाख रुपये की बोली

28 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

लॉकडाउन के बाद कौन है देश का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्कूटर, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट

27 सितंबर 2020

China Auto Show 2020
Auto News

कोरोना काल में चीन ने कराया दुनिया का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय ऑटो शो, क्या है ड्रैगन की सोच?

27 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

कार की टेस्ट ड्राइव लेते समय इन 6 बातों का रखें ध्यान, कभी गलत नहीं होगा फैसला

27 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

सड़क हादसे में घर बैठे मिलेगा 5 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा, नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे कोर्ट के चक्कर

27 सितंबर 2020

TVS Apache Auto Expo
Automobiles

खरीदनी है स्पोर्ट्स बाइक लेकिन बजट है टाइट, तो ये हैं टॉप-5 सस्ती दमदार मोटरसाइकिलें

26 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

अब नया नंबर प्लेट और कलर कोड स्टीकर लगाना और भी हुआ आसान, 2 मिनट में करें अप्लाई

26 सितंबर 2020

Offroading SUV Launch
Automobiles

एडवेंचर ड्राइविंग के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, अक्तूबर में लॉन्च हो रही हैं ये ऑफ रोड गाड़ियां

26 सितंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar Auction
Auto News

सिर चढ़ कर बोल रही Mahindra Thar की दीवानगी, नीलामी में 81 लाख रुपये की लगी बोली

26 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

लॉकडाउन के बाद कौन है देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली मोटरसाइकिल, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट

25 सितंबर 2020

kia sonet
Auto News

Kia Sonet के टॉप दो वैरिएंट्स DCT और ऑटोमैटिक ट्रांसमिशन की कीमतों का खुलासा

25 सितंबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG
Auto News

Maruti WagonR बनी देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली CNG गाड़ी, 10 सालों में खरीदे गए 3 लाख यूनिट्स

25 सितंबर 2020

High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Fuel Sticker
High Seurity Registration Plate (HSRP) and Colour Coded Fuel Sticker - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Road Traffic
Road Traffic - फोटो : Unsplash
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : PTI
Parking
Parking - फोटो : Unsplash
Electric Car
Electric Car - फोटो : Unsplash
Hyundai Car
Hyundai Car - फोटो : Unsplash
Hyundai Car
Hyundai Car - फोटो : Unsplash
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited