MG Motor लाई खास मोबाइल एप, स्मार्टफोन से खरीद सकेंगे MG Hector

{"_id":"5ec3ae79cfb003502c18131f","slug":"mg-motor-india-my-mg-app-contactless-car-sales-mobile-application-for-car-mg-pulse-hub-contactless-sales-meaning-mg-motor-india-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Motor \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 MG Hector","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5ec3ae79cfb003502c18131f","slug":"mg-motor-india-my-mg-app-contactless-car-sales-mobile-application-for-car-mg-pulse-hub-contactless-sales-meaning-mg-motor-india-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Motor \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 MG Hector","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG ZS EV Charging
- फोटो : Social Media