एमजी मोटर ला रही है बड़ी 7 सीटर MG Hector, जानें लॉन्चिगं और बुकिंग डीटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 07:55 PM IST
चीनी SAIC के अधिग्रहण वाली कंपनी MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) ने भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में पिछले साल जून में एंट्री की थी। अपनी पहली कार SUV (स्पोर्ट्स यूटिलिटी व्हीकल) (एसयूवी) MG Hector से कंपनी भारत में छा गई । भारत में कंपनी की कार लोकप्रिय हो गई। सिर्फ 8 महीने में ही एसयूवी हेक्टर की 50 हजार से अधिक इकाइयों की बुकिंग हो गई है। कंपनी अभी तक हेक्टर की करीब 20 यूनिट्स की बिक्री कर चुकी है। एमजी हेक्टर की कामयाबी से उत्साहित कंपनी ने भारत में अपनी दूसरी कार MG ZS EV को भी उतार दिया। इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार ने भी बुकिंग का रिकॉर्ड कायम किया। इसकी जबरदस्त बुकिंग को देखते हुए MG ZS EV की लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही इसकी बुकिंग बंद कर दी गई थी। कंपनी ने हाल में हुए Auto Expo 2020 (ऑटो एक्सपो-2020) में MG Hector Plus (एमजी हेक्टर प्लस) को शोकेस किया है। MG Motor अपनी सबसे पॉपुलर एसयूवी MG Hector के ज्याद स्पेशियस वर्जन Hector Plus को जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च करने वाली है। नई हेक्टर प्लस ज्यादा सीट के ऑप्शन के साथ आएगी। 
mg hector mg hector plus mg motor
