MG Hector Plus SUV भारत में अगले महीने हो रही है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, जानें इसकी खूबियां

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 02:09 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
चीन की SAIC के मालिकाना हक वाली ब्रिटिश कंपनी MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) भारत में अगले महीने जुलाई में अपनी नई एसयूवी MG Hector Plus (एमजी हेक्टर प्लस) को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। एमजी सपोर्ट ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से इस जानकारी की पुष्टि की है। कार प्रेमी लंबे समय से इस कार का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। कंपनी ने हाल में हुए 2020 Auto Expo (ऑटो एक्सपो) में MG Hector Plus को शोकेस किया था। यह कंपनी के सबसे पॉपुलर एसयूवी MG Hector का ज्याद स्पेशियस वर्जन है। नई हेक्टर प्लस ज्यादा सीट के ऑप्शन के साथ आएगी। 
mg hector mg hector plus mg motor
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : AmarUjala
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
