MG Hector Plus की बुकिंग 50000 रुपये में शुरू, इंजन और फीचर्स डिटेल्स का आधिकारिक रूप से खुलासा

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 02:56 PM IST
MG Hector Plus
1 of 6
MG Hector Plus - फोटो : MG Motor
MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) अपनी लोकप्रिय एसयूवी Hector (हेक्टर) और इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी कार ZS EV (जेडएस ईवी) के बाद देश में अपनी तीसरी कार Hector Plus (हेक्टर प्लस) लॉन्च करने जा रही है। कंपनी ने 2019 में हेक्टर के साथ भारतीय बाजार में एंट्री की थी और हेक्टर प्लस इसी का छह-सीटर वर्जन है। हेक्टर प्लस के एक्सटीरियर के कई बदलाव किए गए हैं जिससे इस एसयूवी का लुक और स्टाइल बिल्कुल नया हो गया है। वहीं इसके केबिन में भी कई अपडेट्स मिले हैं जिससे इसका इंटीरियर काफी ताजगी भरा है। कंपनी ने Hector Plus एसयूवी कार की बुकिंग आधिकारिक तौर पर शुरू कर दी है। इस कार को 50,000 रुपये में बुक कराया जा सकता है। इस एसयूवी को इस साल की दूसरी तिमाही में लॉन्च किया जाना था, लेकिन महामारी के कारण इसकी लॉन्चिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था। यह कंपनी के सबसे पॉपुलर एसयूवी MG Hector का ज्याद स्पेशियस वर्जन है।
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus - फोटो : MG Motor
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus - फोटो : Social Media
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus - फोटो : MG Motor
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : For Representation Only
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : For Representation Only
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : For Representation Only
