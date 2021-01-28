विज्ञापन
मेक इन इंडिया को मजबूती, Honda ने पहली बार Left Hand Drive बाजारों में नई होंडा सिटी का किया निर्यात

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 01:10 PM IST
Honda Cars India Limited (होंडा कार्स इंडिया लिमिटेड) (एचसीआईएल) ने एलान किया है कि वह हाल ही में लॉन्च हुई 5वीं पीढ़ी की नई Honda City (होंडा सिटी) का निर्यात left hand drive देशों को करना शुरू करेगी। यह पहली बार है जब कंपनी निर्यात के लिए भारत में left hand drive मॉडल्स का निर्माण कर रही है। कंपनी का कहना है कि इसके जरिए वह भारत सरकार के 'मेक इन इंडिया' पहल को लेकर अपनी प्रतिबद्धता और मजबूत करेगी। 
automobiles business auto news national honda city honda cars india
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

