नए साल पर Mahindra की गाड़ियां खरीदने पर फायदा, 2.90 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 03:10 PM IST
mahindra thar
mahindra thar
Mahindra and Mahindra Limited अपनी कारों के कई मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट दे रही है। अगर नए साल पर आप एक नई कार लेने का मन बना रहे हैं तो महिंद्रा की कारों पर 2.9 लाख रुपये का डिस्काउंट ले सकते हैं। देश की तीसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी Mahindra की लाइन अप में कई SUV (स्पोर्ट्स यूटिलिटी व्हीकल) और MPV (मल्टी पर्पज यूटिलिटी व्हीकल) मौजूद हैं। एक अप्रैल 2020 से BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों का पालन अनिवार्य हो जाएगा। ऐसे में तमाम कंपनियां अपनी गाड़ियों के मौजूदा मॉडल्स और वेरिएंट्स खरीदने पर डिस्काउंट दे रही हैं। Mahindra भी अपनी कारों पर भारी छूट दे रही है। आइए जानते हैं कि महिंद्रा की किसी मॉडल पर कितनी छूट मिल रही है। 
mahindra cars offers mahindra cars car news
mahindra thar
Mahindra Bolero Power Plus
Mahindra Thar 700 Special Edition
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Engine
Mahindra TUV300 Grey
Mahindra KUV100 Nxt
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Alturas G4
