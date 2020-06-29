शहर चुनें
jeep willys miniature designed for birthday gift in Kollam kerala jeep willys toy jeep willys toy anand mahindra appreciated

तोहफे के लिए बनाया पूरी तरह से चलने वाला खिलौना Jeep Willys, आनंद महिंद्रा ने दिया यह ऑफर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 07:31 PM IST
Jeep Willys Miniature Toy
1 of 6
Jeep Willys Miniature Toy - फोटो : Youtube/Arunkumar Creativity
केरल में 10 वर्ष के अमृतेश को जन्मदिन का तोहफा देने के लिए अरूणकुमार ने Jeep Willys (जीप विल्लीस) का मिनिएचर मॉडल तैयार कर दिया, जो पूरी तरह से काम करता है। अमृतेश केरल के कोल्लम जिले का रहनेवाला है। अरुण को इस खिलौना जीप मॉडल को तैयार करने की प्रेरणा मोहनलाल की फिल्म लूसिफर में इस्तेमाल की गई एसयूवी से मिली है। अरुण कुमार कोविड-19 वॉरियर है और इस महामारी के खिलाफ जंग में तैनात हैं। इस छोटी जीप का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपलोड किया गया है जिसमें इस खिलौना जीप के अहम फीचर्स के बारे में बताया गया है और इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने में लगे अथक प्रयास और लगन के बारे में भी रौशनी डाली गई है। 
Jeep Willys Miniature Toy
Jeep Willys Miniature Toy - फोटो : Youtube/Arunkumar Creativity
आनंद महिंद्रा
आनंद महिंद्रा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
