गाड़ियों के कलपुर्जे बनाना छोड़ना चाहती हैं ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां, जाना चाहती हैं इस बिजनेस में

{"_id":"5f44eecc8ebc3e3cec6c3925","slug":"indian-automobile-companies-and-auto-component-sector-have-high-expectations-from-defense-sector-contracts-worth-trillions-of-rupees-is-to-be-placed-domestically","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u092a\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata WhAP Combat Wheeled Kestrel
- फोटो : Tata Motors (For Reference Only)
Mahindra Armored Light Specialist vehicle
- फोटो : Mahindra (For Reference Only)
Force Motors Light Strike Vehicles
- फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)
Mahindra Armored Light Specialist vehicle
- फोटो : Mahindra (For Reference Only)
Tata WhAP
- फोटो : Indian Army/DRDO (For Reference Only)