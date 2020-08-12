शहर चुनें
कोरोना ने बदल दी लोगों की सोच, जुलाई महीने में टोल प्लाजा पर 8.6 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुए FASTag के ट्रांजेक्शन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 11:18 AM IST
नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने बताया कि नेशनल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन (NETC) प्रोग्राम के तहत जुलाई महीने में FASTag के ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या 8.6 करोड़ को पार कर गई है। इसकी तुलना अगर पिछले दो महीनों से की जाए तो FASTag ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या में 54 फीसदी की भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। NPCI ने बताया कि जुलाई 2020 में 8.62 करोड़ फास्टैग ट्रांजेक्शन से 1623.30 करोड़ का लेन-देन हुआ। जबकि जून 2020 में 8.19 करोड़ ट्रांजेक्शन से 1511.93 करोड़ रुपए का लेन-देन हुआ था। खास बात यह है कि जहां कोरोना काल में हर जगह गिरावट देखी जा रही है वहीं, FASTag ट्रांजेक्शन में तेज उछाल देखा गया।

एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि कोविड-19 के कारण लोग कॉन्टैक्ट लेस ट्रांजेक्शन को ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं।
