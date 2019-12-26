शहर चुनें

Hyundai Motors subcompact sedan car Hyundai Aura specifications and price Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze

21 जनवरी को लॉन्च होगी compact sedan car Hyundai Aura, जानें इसके बारे में 7 बड़ी बातें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 03:32 PM IST
Hyundai Aura Launch
1 of 7
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
देश की दूसरे नंबर की कार निर्माता कंपनी Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) ने 19 दिसंबर को अपनी नई कार Hyundai Aura (ह्यूंदै ऑरा) को पेश किया था। इसके बाद से ही सब-कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान कार सेगमेंट में इसे लेकर काफी चर्चा हो रही है। मौजूदा समय में इस सेगमेंट में बिकने वाली कारों में Maruti Suzuki Dzire (मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर), Honda Amaze (होंडा अमेज), Ford Aspire (फोर्ड एस्पायर), Tata Tigor (टाटा टिगोर) और Volkswagen Ameo (फोक्सवैगन एमियो) है। चूंकि मारुति सुजुकी और ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया देश की दो बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनियां हैं इसलिए मारुति डिजायर और ह्यूंदै ऑरा के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल सकती है। Hyundai Aura अगले साल 2020 में 21 जनवरी को लॉन्च होने जा रही है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं इस नई कार के बारे में 7 बड़ी बातें। 
hyundai motors hyundai xcent hyundai aura compact sedan cars
Hyundai Aura Launch
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura Front
Hyundai Aura Front - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura BS6 Engine
Hyundai Aura BS6 Engine - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Aura Interior
Hyundai Aura Interior - फोटो : Social Media (सांकेतिक)
Hyundai Aura Rear
Hyundai Aura Rear - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura Launch
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura White
Hyundai Aura White - फोटो : Social Media
