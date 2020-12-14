शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   hyundai i20 2020 bookings hyundai i20 2020 engine specs Hyundai i20 2020 gets 30000 bookings in 40 days after launch

ऑल न्यू Hyundai i20 2020 का धमाल, लॉन्चिंग के 40 दिनों में हुई 30000 बुकिंग

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 01:27 PM IST
Hyundai i20 2020
1 of 6
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) ने सोमवार को एलान किया की बाजार में इसकी लेटेस्ट पेशकश i20 2020 (आई20 2020) कार को ग्राहकों की शानदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली है। 5 नवंबर को अपने आधिकारिक लॉन्च के बाद से ह्यू्दै i20 कार को महज 40 दिनों में 30,000 बुकिंग हासिल हुई है। नई i20 पूरी तरह से कई बदलावों के साथ लॉन्च हुई है। बाहरी डिजाइन और आरामदायक केबिन से लेकर कई इंजन और ट्रांसमिशन ऑप्शन और फीचर्स की भरमार के साथ इस कार में ग्राहकों को बहुत कुछ मिल रहा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news hyundai i20 2020 hyundai i20 hyundai cars hyundai india gaadi meri saathi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सांकेतिक
Auto News

साल 2020 में इन 5 स्कूटरों ने भारत में मचाया तहलका, दिए गए हैं जबरदस्त फीचर्स, तस्वीरों में पढ़ें कीमतें

12 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

साल 2020 में इन टॉप-5 कारों ने मचाया तहलका, लॉकडाउन के बाद हुई इनकी बंपर बिक्री

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
सांकेतिक
Auto News

इस नवंबर पैसेंजर वाहनों की बंपर बिक्री से रौनक हुआ बाजार, टूटा पिछले साल का रिकॉर्ड

12 दिसंबर 2020

yamaha-bike
Automobiles

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स के लिए बेस्ट हैं ये बाइक्स, परफॉरमेंस में हैं दमदार, माइलेज मिलेगा शानदार

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi go, Alto and S-Presso
Automobiles

ये हैं देश की टॉप-5 एंट्री लेवल कारें, पांच साल की सर्विस कॉस्ट पड़ती है मात्र 10 हजार रुपये!

11 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

इन 4 पावरफुल बाइक्स में मिलती है दमदार परफॉर्मेंस, साल 2020 में जीता ग्राहकों का दिल

11 दिसंबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स
Auto News

इस साल आखिरी बार मिल रहा है Nexa की इन 5 कारों पर डिस्काउंट, 68000 रुपये तक की होगी बचत

11 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

साल 2020 की ये हैं 5 शानदार एसयूवी गाड़ियां, तस्वीरों में पढ़ें खासियतें और कीमत

11 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

इस त्योहारी सीजन भारत में कैसी रही दोपहिया वाहनों बिक्री, पढ़ें नवंबर महीने की सेल्स रिपोर्ट

10 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

देश में बिकने वाली इन 7 लेटेस्ट बाइक्स में कौन है आपके लिए सबसे बेस्ट? तस्वीरों में पढ़ें खासियतें

9 दिसंबर 2020

Which Is The Right Car Variant For You
Automobiles

कार का कौन सा वैरियंट आपके लिए है सही, ये टिप्स दूर करेंगे आपका कंफ्यूजन!

9 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

दिवाली और धनतेरस पर वाहनों की बंपर खरीदारी से ऑटो सेक्टर हुआ मजबूत, नवरात्र की तुलना में...

9 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

इन 4 कारों पर पाएं 3.06 लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, बचत करने का आखिरी मौका, खत्म होने वाला है ऑफर

9 दिसंबर 2020

Renault Triber
Auto News

मात्र 273 रुपये रोज की किस्त पर खरीदें 7-सीटों वाली ये धांसू कार, 2 मिनट में समझें पूरा हिसाब

8 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

वाहन मालिकों को मिली बड़ी राहत, अब गाड़ियों में हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट लगवाना...

8 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

देश में किस कंपनी की कारों को सबसे ज्यादा खरीद रहे ग्राहक, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट

8 दिसंबर 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

ऑल-न्यू Mahindra Thar 2020 का जादू सिर चढ़ा, एसयूवी का वेटिंग पीरियड बढ़कर हुआ 9 महीने

7 दिसंबर 2020

Nissan Magnite
Auto News

Nissan Magnite की धूम, 5 दिनों में हुई 5,000 बुकिंग, टॉप वेरिएंट्स की मांग सबसे ज्यादा

7 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

देश की इन 6 किफायती बाइक्स में होती है बंपर बचत, 95 kmpl तक का देती हैं जबरदस्त माइलेज

6 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

इस त्योहारी सीजन कैसी रही कार कंपनियों की बिक्री, पढ़ें पूरी सेल्स रिपोर्ट

6 दिसंबर 2020

Hyundai i20 2020
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai i20 hatchback
Hyundai i20 hatchback - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai i20 2020
Hyundai i20 2020 - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai i20 hatchback
Hyundai i20 hatchback - फोटो : Hyundai
New Hyundai i20
New Hyundai i20 - फोटो : Hyundai
2020 Hyundai i20
2020 Hyundai i20 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X