Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन Kia Seltos से देगी ज्यादा माइलेज, वेरिएंट्स का हुआ खुलासा, जानें डीटेल्स

{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Creta 2020, Kia Seltos
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : Hyundai India
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : Hyundai India
{"_id":"5e591d038ebc3ec75b0b1aa5","slug":"hyundai-creta-2020-mileage-petrol-creta-mileage-diesel-new-hyundai-creta-2020-launch-date-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hyundai Creta \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 Kia Seltos \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u0947\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : Hyundai India