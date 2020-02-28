शहर चुनें

Hyundai Creta सेकंड जेनरेशन Kia Seltos से देगी ज्यादा माइलेज, वेरिएंट्स का हुआ खुलासा, जानें डीटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 07:30 PM IST
Hyundai Creta 2020, Kia Seltos
1 of 7
Hyundai Creta 2020, Kia Seltos - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ऑल-न्यू 2020 Hyundai Creta (ह्यूंदै क्रेटा) के माइलेज के डीटेल्स इंटरनेट पर लीक हो गए हैं। लीक रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि नई compact SUV (कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी) सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली Kia Seltos (किआ सेल्टोस) से वास्तव में ज्यादा बेहतर होगी। खास बात यह है कि किआ सेल्टोस में क्रेटा में इस्तेमाल किया गया प्लेटफॉर्म, इंजन और गियरबॉक्स है। भारत में 2020 Creta तीन इंजन ऑप्शन्स के साथ उपलब्ध होगी। ये सभी BS6 (भारत स्टेज 6) ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के अनुरूप हैं। भारत में क्रेटा दो पेट्रोल इंजन और एक डीजल इंजन में उपलब्ध होगा। 
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai india hyundai motors
Hyundai Creta 2020, Kia Seltos
Hyundai Creta 2020, Kia Seltos - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation
Auto Expo 2020 Shahrukh Khan Presenting Hyundai Creta Second Generation - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Hyundai India
