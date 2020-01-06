शहर चुनें

Maruti Dzire और Honda Amaze को क्यों टक्कर देगी Hyundai Aura, जानिए 6 खास बातें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 06:43 PM IST
Hyundai Aura Launch
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
देश की दूसरे नंबर की कार निर्माता कंपनी Hyundai Motor India Limited (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड) की Sub-Compact Sedan (कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान) Aura (ऑरा) Auto Expo 2020 से पहले ही आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च हो रही है। कंपनी 21 जनवरी को इसे भारतीय बाजार में उतारेगी। Hyundai Aura पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों वेरिएंट्स में उपलब्ध होगी। की बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है। Hyundai ने कार की बुकिंग भी शुरू कर दी है। Hyundai Aura को कंपनी की वेबसाइट या उसके डीलरशिप के जरिये 10 हजार रुपये में बुक किया जा सकता है। Hyundai ने पिछले साल 19 दिसंबर को अपनी नई कार Aura को पेश किया था। इसके बाद से ही सब-कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान कार सेगमेंट में इसे लेकर काफी चर्चा हो रही है। 
Hyundai Aura Front
Auto News

Hyundai की Compact Sedan कार Aura की बुकिंग शुरू, 21 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च, जानें शानदार फीचर्स

3 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Creta
Auto News

Hyundai Creta पर डिस्काउंट का आखिरी मौका, 1 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

3 जनवरी 2020

Honda Activa
Auto News

लॉन्च होने से पहले Honda Activa 6G के डीटेल्स लीक, जानें कैसा होगा यह न्यू जेनरेशन स्कूटर

3 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Aura Launch
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura Front
Hyundai Aura Front - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura BS6 Engine
Hyundai Aura BS6 Engine - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Aura Interior
Hyundai Aura Interior - फोटो : Social Media (सांकेतिक)
Hyundai Aura Rear
Hyundai Aura Rear - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura Launch
Hyundai Aura Launch - फोटो : Social Media
Hyundai Aura White
Hyundai Aura White - फोटो : Social Media
