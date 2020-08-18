शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Honda hikes the price of its three vehicles scooters and bikes, know how much is the price hike honda motorcycle and scooter india

Honda ने अपने तीन स्कूटर और बाइक की कीमत बढ़ाई, जानें कितनी हुई महंगी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 03:12 PM IST
Honda Activa 125
1 of 5
Honda Activa 125 - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने अपने तीन वाहनों BS6 Honda Activa 125 (होंडा एक्टिवा 125), Honda Dio (होंडा डिओ) और Unicorn 160 (यूनिकॉर्न 160) बाइक की कीमत में इजाफा किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
honda activa 125 honda dio bs6 honda unicorn bs6 honda motorcycle honda bikes honda scooters zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

2020 Hyundai Creta
Auto News

भारतीय कार बाजार में एसयूवी सेगमेंट सबसे 'हॉट', Hyundai ने Maruti को पछाड़ा

18 अगस्त 2020

Best mileage cars
Auto News

ये हैं सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली टॉप 10 कारें, कोरोना काल में होगी पैसों की बचत

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Tata Harrier BS6
Auto News

Tata Motors अपनी गाड़ियों में लाएगी दमदार टर्बो-पेट्रोल इंजन, साथ ही मिलेगा DCT गियरबॉक्स

17 अगस्त 2020

Hummer H2
Auto News

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के गैराज की शोभा बढ़ाती हैं ये शानदार SUV कारें

16 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानें गणेश चतुर्थी पूजन विधि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानें गणेश चतुर्थी पूजन विधि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
Nissan
Auto News

Datsun की कारों पर मिल रहा है 55000 तक का भारी डिस्काउंट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Bike Collection
Auto News

4500 रुपये में मिली बाइक पर चलने वाले 'माही' की मोटरसाइकिलों की कहानी

16 अगस्त 2020

Kia Sonet
Auto News

लॉन्च से पहले Kia Sonet के फीचर्स हुए लीक, जानें आपके लिए क्या होगा खास?

16 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
Range Rover Sentinel से लाल किला पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Auto News

दुनिया की सबसे 'ताकतवर' कार से लाल किला पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री, खूबियां ऐसी कि टैंक भी फेल

15 अगस्त 2020

SUV Discount
Auto News

इन तीन धाकड़ एसयूवी पर मिल रही है 65000 रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, पढ़ें ऑफर

15 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानें गणेश चतुर्थी पूजन विधि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानें गणेश चतुर्थी पूजन विधि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
Mahindra Thar 2020
Auto News

इन 11 वजहों से भारत में सुर्खियां बटोर रही है नई Mahindra Thar, पढ़ें पूरी कवरेज

15 अगस्त 2020

Turbo Engine Petrol Hatchback and Sedan Cars
Automobiles

अब ‘कमजोर’ नहीं रहीं सेडान और हैचबैक कारें, इन टॉप कारों में मिल रहा दमदार टर्बो-पेट्रोल इंजन

15 अगस्त 2020

अब्दुल हमीद
Auto News

1965 युद्ध: अब्दुल हमीद ने एक 'जीप' से उड़ा दिए थे पाकिस्तान के 7 टैंक, अमेरिका भी हो गया था भौचक्का

15 अगस्त 2020

New 2020 Honda City
Auto News

Honda City से लेकर Civic तक... Honda की कार पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की जबरदस्त छूट

14 अगस्त 2020

Hyundai Kona EV
Auto News

Hyundai Kona इलेक्ट्रिक ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, सिंगल चार्ज पर तय की 1000 किलोमीटर से ज्यादा की दूरी

14 अगस्त 2020

Willys Jeep 'Jarpal Queen' captured from Pakistan in 1971 war
Auto News

Willys की यह Jeep सेना के कैंप की बढ़ा रही है शोभा, 1971 की लड़ाई में पाकिस्तान से छीनी थी

14 अगस्त 2020

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

अब बिना बैटरी के भी हो सकेगी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की बिक्री और रजिस्ट्रेशन, ऐसे सस्ती हो जाएंगी EV

14 अगस्त 2020

Mahindra Thar
Auto News

Mahindra Thar: गांव से शहर तक सिर चढ़कर बोला महिंद्रा की 'जीप' की जादू, पढ़ें 70 सालों का सफर

14 अगस्त 2020

republic day
Automobiles

भारतीय सेना की ये 'मेड इन इंडिया' गाड़ियां देख कर थर-थर कांपने लगते हैं चीन-पाकिस्तान!

14 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हजारों ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत, शर्त के साथ होगा बीएस4 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन

14 अगस्त 2020

Maruti Alto 800
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto का धमाल, बनी 40 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार करने वाली भारत की एकमात्र कार

13 अगस्त 2020

Maruti car Showroom
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की गाड़ियां देती हैं शानदार माइलेज, जानें ये 12 कारें एक लीटर पेट्रोल में कितना चलती हैं

13 अगस्त 2020

Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125 - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Dio
Honda Dio - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Activa 125 cc
Honda Activa 125 cc - फोटो : For Reference Only
Honda Unicorn BS6
Honda Unicorn BS6 - फोटो : Honda two wheelers
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G - फोटो : For Reference Only
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited