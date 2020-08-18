Honda ने अपने तीन स्कूटर और बाइक की कीमत बढ़ाई, जानें कितनी हुई महंगी

{"_id":"5f3ba280069c9304b275ddbe","slug":"honda-hikes-the-price-of-its-three-vehicles-scooters-and-bikes-know-how-much-is-the-price-hike-honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Activa 125
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f3ba280069c9304b275ddbe","slug":"honda-hikes-the-price-of-its-three-vehicles-scooters-and-bikes-know-how-much-is-the-price-hike-honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Dio
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f3ba280069c9304b275ddbe","slug":"honda-hikes-the-price-of-its-three-vehicles-scooters-and-bikes-know-how-much-is-the-price-hike-honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Activa 125 cc
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f3ba280069c9304b275ddbe","slug":"honda-hikes-the-price-of-its-three-vehicles-scooters-and-bikes-know-how-much-is-the-price-hike-honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Unicorn BS6
- फोटो : Honda two wheelers
{"_id":"5f3ba280069c9304b275ddbe","slug":"honda-hikes-the-price-of-its-three-vehicles-scooters-and-bikes-know-how-much-is-the-price-hike-honda-motorcycle-and-scooter-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Honda \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Activa 6G
- फोटो : For Reference Only