Honda Amaze से लेकर Civic तक... कंपनी दे रही 2.50 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, पढ़ें डिटेल्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 02:04 PM IST
2020 Honda WR-V Facelift
2020 Honda WR-V Facelift - फोटो : Honda (For Reference Only)
Honda Cars India (होंडा कार्स इंडिया) सितंबर के महीने में अपनी कार पर 2.50 लाख रुपये तक के ऑफर दे रही है। वाहन निर्माता ने अगस्त 2020 में घरेलू बाजार में 7,509 यूनिट्स बेची थीं, जिसमें साल-दर-साल की अवधि की तुलना पर बिक्री में 9.43 फीसदी की गिरावट देखी गई थी, लेकिन महीने-दर-महीने की तुलना में बिक्री में 39.49 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। इस महीने में बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए, कंपनी Honda Amaze (होंडा अमेज), Honda WR-V (होंडा डब्ल्यूआर-वी) और Honda Civic (होंडा सिविक) जैसे लोकप्रिय मॉडलों पर आकर्षक फायदे दे रही है। यहां जानिए इस महीने में होंडा की किस कार को खरीदने पर क्या लाभ उठाया जा सकता है। 
