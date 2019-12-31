शहर चुनें

Hero Motocorp ने लॉन्च की BS6 Hero HF Deluxe बाइक, मिलेगा 9 फीसदी ज्यादा माइलेज, कीमत बहुत कम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 08:13 PM IST
Hero Motocorp (हीरो मोटोकॉर्प) ने अपनी नई BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों वाली बाइक Hero HF Deluxe लॉन्च कर दी है। भारतीय बाजार में  इसकी कीमत 55,925 रुपये से शुरू होती है। कंपनी ने बाइक के दो वेरिएंट लॉन्च किए हैं। इससे पहले कंपनी BS6 उत्सर्जन मानक की स्प्लेंडर आईस्मार्ट पेश कर चुकी है। हीरो मोटोकॉर्प BS6 वाहनों के अपने पोर्टफोलियो का तेजी से विस्तार कर रही है। हीरो ने कहा है कि जल्द ही कंपनी के अन्य गाड़ियां भी BS6 उत्सर्जन मानकों के मुताबिक लॉन्च की जाएगी। 
Hero HF Deluxe BS6
Hero HF Deluxe BS6
Hero HF Deluxe i3S
Hero HF Deluxe i3S
Hero motocorp
Hero motocorp - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hero Motocorp Plant
Hero Motocorp Plant - फोटो : सांकेतिक
BS6 Hero
BS6 Hero - फोटो : Social
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

