Hero Motocorp ने लॉन्च की BS6 Hero HF Deluxe बाइक, मिलेगा 9 फीसदी ज्यादा माइलेज, कीमत बहुत कम

{"_id":"5e0b5ea28ebc3e87d700dd35","slug":"hero-hf-deluxe-bs6-bike-hero-hf-deluxe-bs6-model-bs6-vehicles-hero-motocorp-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero Motocorp \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 BS6 Hero HF Deluxe \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 9 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero motocorp
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e0b5ea28ebc3e87d700dd35","slug":"hero-hf-deluxe-bs6-bike-hero-hf-deluxe-bs6-model-bs6-vehicles-hero-motocorp-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hero Motocorp \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 BS6 Hero HF Deluxe \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 9 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Motocorp Plant
- फोटो : सांकेतिक