भारत से बोरिया-बिस्तर समेट सकती है मशहूर अमेरिकी बाइक कंपनी Harley Davidson, ये है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 01:51 PM IST
Harley Davidson
Harley Davidson - फोटो : For Reference Only
हाई एंड क्रूजर बाइक बनाने वाली कंपनी Harley-Davidson (हार्ले-डेविडसन) भारतीय बाजार में कदम रखने के 10 वर्षों के बाद कम बिक्री और भविष्य में भी अपनी बाइक्स के लिए बेहतर मांग को नहीं देखते हुए भारत में अपने असेंबली ऑपरेशंस को बंद करने पर विचार कर रही है। द हिंदू में प्रकाशित एक रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई है। 
