भारत से बोरिया-बिस्तर समेट सकती है मशहूर अमेरिकी बाइक कंपनी Harley Davidson, ये है वजह

- फोटो : For Reference Only

Harley Davidson - फोटो : For Reference Only

- फोटो : For Reference Only

Harley Davidson Street 750 - फोटो : For Reference Only

- फोटो : For Reference Only

Harley Davidson - फोटो : For Reference Only

{"_id":"5f3e32a06995c1126e26d39b","slug":"harley-davidson-may-shut-operations-in-india-due-to-poor-sales-report-harley-davidson-latest-news-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 Harley Davidson, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}