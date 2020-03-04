शहर चुनें

Harley Davidson के BS4 बाइक्स पर मिल रही है बड़ी छूट, 4 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 07:00 PM IST
BS6 (बीएस-6) ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के लागू होने की समय-सीमा जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आती जा रही है, ज्यादातर बाइक निर्माता कंपनियां अपने BS4 (बीएस-4) ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों वाले मोटरसाइकिल के बचे हुए स्टॉक को किसी तरह बेच देना चाहती हैं। ऐसे में अमेरिकी क्रूज मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता कंपनी Harley Davidson (हार्ले डेविडसन) अपने बाइक्स की कई मॉडल्स की खरीद पर बंपर डिस्काउंट दे रही है। यहां जानिए कंपनी के किस मॉडल की बाइक पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। 
