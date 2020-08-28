शहर चुनें
अब ग्राहक कर पाएंगे सही और गलत टायर की पहचान, सरकार जारी करेगी इसकी रेंटिग

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 05:46 PM IST
Motor Vehicle Tyres
Motor Vehicle Tyres - फोटो : For Reference Only
भारत में टायरों की रेटिंग ईंधन दक्षता (इंधन की कम खपत) और रोलिंग प्रतिरोध के आधार पर करने की तैयारी है। सरकार की यह तैयारी उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर उत्पाद के प्रति जागरूक करने के साथ कंपनियों को ईंधन की खपत कम करने वाले उत्पाद बनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना है। 
