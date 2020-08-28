अब ग्राहक कर पाएंगे सही और गलत टायर की पहचान, सरकार जारी करेगी इसकी रेंटिग

{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Motor Vehicle Tyres
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
ज्यादा माइलेज वाले टायर्स
- फोटो : Goodyear (For Reference Only)
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
tyres
- फोटो : For Refernce Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
tyres
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
बारिश में ग्रिप वाले टायर्स का इस्तेमाल
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tyres
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Motor Vehicle Tyres
- फोटो : For Reference Only
{"_id":"5f48f5a48ebc3e41121d1745","slug":"government-preparing-rating-criteria-for-vehicle-tyre-rating-chart-india-now-customers-will-be-able-to-identify-the-right-and-wrong-tyres-tyre-rating-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tyres
- फोटो : For Reference Only