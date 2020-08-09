शहर चुनें
शौक बड़ी चीज है! लाखों में बिके एक-एक VIP नंबर, लॉकडाउन के बाद सरकार हुई मालामाल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 01:36 PM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 5
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस ने भले ही अर्थव्यवस्था को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया हो और लोगों से उनकी नौकरियां छीन ली हो, लेकिन यह महामारी लोगों से उनके शौक नहीं छीन पाई। यही कारण है कि इस आर्थिक तंगी में भी लोग अपने शौक के लिए लाखों रुपये खर्च कर रहे हैं। दरअसल लॉकडाउन के बाद जैसे ही दिल्ली में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई, वैसे ही अपने पसंद के वीआईपी नंबर की बोली के लिए शौकीनों ने लाखों रुपये खर्च कर दिए। यही कारण है कि वीआईपी नंबर की बोली से महज तीन महीनों में सरकार को लाखों रुपये की कमाई हो गई।
vip number plate car number plate special story
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Social
most expensice car number plate
most expensice car number plate
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Unsplash
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Unsplash
