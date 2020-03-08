शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   fastag rfid technology fastag barcode reader machine fastag helpline number nhai rfid tag

इस टेक्नोलॉजी से FASTag टोल टैक्स भुगतान बनेगा वर्ल्ड क्लास, 50 सेकंड में निकलेंगे वाहन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 02:57 PM IST
Fastag
1 of 7
Fastag - फोटो : NHAI
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल संग्रह (ईटीसी) को बढ़ावा देने के लिए, केंद्र सरकार ने FASTag (फास्टैग) की व्यवस्था लागू की। सरकार ने फास्टैग के इस्तेमाल को बढ़ाने के लिए फरवरी के महीने में इसे मुफ्त बांटा। अब सरकार Radio-frequency identification (RFID), रेडियो फ्रिक्वेंसी आइडेंटीफिकेशन (आरएफआईडी) की मदद से फास्टैग से टोल टैक्स भुगतान की तकनीक को विश्वस्तरीय बनाने जा रही है। इससे जाम नहीं लगेगा और वाहन चालक 50 सेकेंड में टोल भुगतान कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही साथ सरकार ने FASTag से जुड़ी शिकायतों के समाधान के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर को अपग्रेड कर दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
nhai toll tax rfid tag fastags fastag complaints fastag national highway toll plaza
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Renault Kwid facelift launched in India
Auto News

2.92 लाख रुपये की इस फैमिली कार पर पाएं 54000 रुपये की तगड़ी छूट, देती है 23 km/l का माइलेज

8 मार्च 2020

Tata Harrier BS6
Automobiles

पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगी नई Tata Harrier, होगी MG Hector से भी पावरफुल!

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
Maruti Suzuki BS6 Cars
Auto News

भूल जाओगे BS4 गाड़ियां, Maruti Suzuki की इन 5 नई BS6 कारों पर मिल रहा है 55000 का बंपर डिस्काउंट

7 मार्च 2020

2020 Honda WR-V
Automobiles

2020 Honda WR-V की बुकिंग शुरू, BS6 पेट्रोल-डीजल इंजन के साथ अप्रैल में लॉन्चिंग

7 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Mahindra XUV500 AMT
Auto News

गियर लगाने की झंझट होगी खत्म, Mahindra की XUV500 AMT पर पाएं 1.25 लाख रुपये की बंपर छूट

7 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Santro
Auto News

5 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इस फैमिली कार पर पाएं 55,000 रुपये की बंपर छूट, 20.3 kmpl का देती है माइलेज

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

International Women's Day: BS6 Scooters
Auto News

International Women's Day: लड़कियों और महिलाओं के लिए ये हैं 6 दमदार BS6 स्कूटर्स

8 मार्च 2020

Suzuki Gixxer Bs6 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Bs6
Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer और TVS Apache RTR 160 4V में कौन है सबसे धाकड़ BS6 बाइक? पढ़ें कंपेरिजन

8 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
Suzuki Gixxer bs6 vs Honda Unicorn BS6
Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer और Honda Unicorn में कौन है सबसे दमदार और स्टाइलिश बाइक?

8 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus- Cab Service
Automobiles

कोरोनावायरसः अगर OLA UBER में करते हैं सफर, तो बरतें ये सावधानियां

7 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 vs Honda Unicorn BS6
Auto News

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V और Honda Unicorn में कौन है सबसे ताकतवर BS6 बाइक, जानें खासियतें

7 मार्च 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की इन BS4 कारों पर मिल रही है भारी छूट, मौका न चूके

6 मार्च 2020

2019 Honda Jazz new facelift
Auto News

Honda की कारों पर मिल रही है 1 लाख 25 हजार रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

6 मार्च 2020

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
Automobiles

नई 2020 Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos में कौन सी SUV है बेस्ट, यहां पढ़ें सभी जानकारियां

6 मार्च 2020

Hyundai Car Discount Offers
Auto News

Hyundai की इन 9 कारों पर पाएं साल का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट, मिल रही 2.5 लाख तक की बंपर छूट

6 मार्च 2020

TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 vs Honda Unicorn BS6
Auto News

1 लाख रुपये से सस्ती TVS Apache RTR 160 और Honda Unicorn में कौन है सबसे धाकड़?

6 मार्च 2020

Geely Icon
Automobiles

Volvo वाली कंपनी Geely लेकर आई नई SUV कार, जो बचाएगी कोरोनावायरस से

5 मार्च 2020

how abs and ebd works
Auto News

आखिर क्या होता है गाड़ी में मिलने वाला सुरक्षा फीचर ABS और EBD, कार के लिए कितना जरूरी है ये?

5 मार्च 2020

सुजुकी जिक्सर
Auto News

Suzuki ने लॉन्च की तीन BS6 बाइक्स- Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer SF MotoGP edition, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

4 मार्च 2020

हार्ले डेविडसन डिस्काउंट
Auto News

Harley Davidson के BS4 बाइक्स पर मिल रही है बड़ी छूट, 4 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

4 मार्च 2020

Mahindra XUV500
Auto News

आ रहा है Mahindra XUV500 का नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन मॉडल, जानें लॉन्चिंग और पूरी डीटेल्स

4 मार्च 2020

MPV
Auto News

बड़े परिवार के लिए बनाई गई हैं ये पांच धाकड़ कारें, 10 लाख रुपये से भी सस्ती हैं कीमत

4 मार्च 2020

Fastag
Fastag - फोटो : NHAI
Fastag
Fastag - फोटो : Social Media
fastag
fastag - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फास्टैग
फास्टैग - फोटो : Amar Ujala
fastag
fastag - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ-रायबरेली मार्ग पर बछरावां के पास बने टोल प्लाजा पर लगा गाड़ियों का जमावड़ा।
लखनऊ-रायबरेली मार्ग पर बछरावां के पास बने टोल प्लाजा पर लगा गाड़ियों का जमावड़ा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Fastag RFID CHIP
Fastag RFID CHIP - फोटो : AmarUjala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited