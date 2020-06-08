शहर चुनें
electric vehicle charging station mg motor india tata power signs MoU electric car charging station ev superfast charging stations ev charging infrastructure India

ई-वाहन मालिकों की टेंशन होगी दूर, MG Motor इंडिया ने टाटा पावर के साथ किया समझौता, लगाएगी सुपरफास्ट चार्जिंग स्टेशन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 09:25 PM IST
Electric car charging
1 of 5
Electric car charging - फोटो : For Representation Only
MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) ने सोमवार को कहा कि उसने चुनिंदा एमजी डीलरशिप पर इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों के तेजी से चार्जिंग के लिए स्टेशन की स्थापना को लेकर देश की सबसे बड़ी इंटिग्रेटेड पावर यूटिलिटी टाटा पावर के साथ समझौता किया है। 
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, बैंक, रेलवे व अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, बैंक, रेलवे व अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, बैंक, रेलवे व अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, बैंक, रेलवे व अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
