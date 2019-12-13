शहर चुनें

december 2019 offers on cars prices increasing from January 2020 maruti suzuki hyundai Tata Honda

अब तक का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट, जनवरी से बढ़ने जा रही हैं कार की कीमतें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 01:43 PM IST
सबसे बड़ा कार डिस्काउंट
1 of 9
सबसे बड़ा कार डिस्काउंट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कार बाजार में छाई सुस्ती के बीच मांग बढ़ाने के लिए, और वो भी साल के आखिरी महीने में, वाहन निर्माता और डीलर शोरूम यात्री वाहनों पर बड़ी छूट दे रहे हैं। कार खरीदारों के लिए, यह आखिरी महीने हो सकता है जब उन्हें इतने फायदे दिए जा रहे हैं क्योंकि अधिकांश ओईएम (मूल उपकरण निर्माता) जनवरी से कीमतें बढ़ाने जा रहे हैं ताकि बढ़ती लागत की भरपाई हो सके। 

खबरों के मुताबिक एक प्रमुख ओईएम के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी का कहना है कि, अधिकांश कार निर्माता फरवरी और मार्च में भारी छूट की पेशकश करने से बचेंगे, क्योंकि यह समय को बीएस-VI को जारी करने के तय समय 1 अप्रैल, 2020 से पहले का महीना होगा। 

उन्होंने कहा, "पिछले कई महीनों से मांग को बढ़ाने के लिए उद्योग अतिरिक्त छूट दे रहा है। इसके साथ ही विनिर्माण क्षेत्र में नियंत्रण की वजह से BS-IV इन्वेंट्री को कम कर दिया गया है। जैसा कि सभी कार निर्माता BS-VI वेरिएंट को पेश करना शुरू कर चुके हैं, इसकी संभावना बहुत कम है कि कोई भी उसी पर बड़ी छूट दे।" 

मौजूदा समय में, देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी, Maruti Suzuki India (मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया), ने अपने उत्पादों, खासकर नेक्सा डीलरशिप के जरिये बेची जा रही गाड़ियों पर 1.1 लाख रुपये तक के बंपर डिस्काउंट दे रही हैं। 
maruti suzuki hyundai motors top 10 cars in india best selling cars 2019 december 2019 offers on cars december 2019 offers
सबसे बड़ा कार डिस्काउंट
सबसे बड़ा कार डिस्काउंट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2019
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2019
Ignis
Ignis - फोटो : self
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
hyundi grand i10 nios
hyundi grand i10 nios - फोटो : Amar Ujala
hyundai xcent
hyundai xcent
टाटा मोटर्स कार
टाटा मोटर्स कार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda CRV
Honda CRV
