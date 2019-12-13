अब तक का सबसे बड़ा डिस्काउंट, जनवरी से बढ़ने जा रही हैं कार की कीमतें

{"_id":"5df348238ebc3e87c56e91a9","slug":"december-2019-offers-on-cars-prices-increasing-from-january-2020-maruti-suzuki-hyundai-tata-honda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सबसे बड़ा कार डिस्काउंट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5df348238ebc3e87c56e91a9","slug":"december-2019-offers-on-cars-prices-increasing-from-january-2020-maruti-suzuki-hyundai-tata-honda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
hyundi grand i10 nios
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5df348238ebc3e87c56e91a9","slug":"december-2019-offers-on-cars-prices-increasing-from-january-2020-maruti-suzuki-hyundai-tata-honda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
टाटा मोटर्स कार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala