अमीरों की पसंदीदा ये चार कारें भारत में हो गईं फेल, ढूंढे नहीं मिला कोई खरीददार, ये है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 03:55 PM IST
Bugatti Veyron- Aston Martin One 77
Bugatti Veyron- Aston Martin One 77 - फोटो : social media
दुनिया के मोस्ट लग्जीरियस इवेंट्स के तौर पर अपनी पहचान बना चुका लॉस एंजेलिस ऑटो शो अमेरिका में 22 नवंबर से शुरू हो चुका है। यहां प्रदर्शित कारों की मांग दुनियाभर में की जाती है। इसके उलट दुनिया की तमाम बड़ी कंपनियां अपनी कारें भारतीय सड़कों पर उतारना चाहती हैं। आइए जानते हैं पांच लग्जरी कारों के बारे में जो दुनिया में मशहूर होने के बावजूद भारत में फेल हो गईं... 
Bugatti Veyron- Aston Martin One 77
Bugatti Veyron- Aston Martin One 77 - फोटो : social media
Bugatti veyron
Bugatti veyron
koenigsegg agera
koenigsegg agera
Gumpert Apollo
Gumpert Apollo - फोटो : Youtube
Aston Martin One 77
Aston Martin One 77
