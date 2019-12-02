अमीरों की पसंदीदा ये चार कारें भारत में हो गईं फेल, ढूंढे नहीं मिला कोई खरीददार, ये है वजह

{"_id":"5de4dbcc8ebc3e54f57b05ff","slug":"bugatti-veyron-koenigsegg-agera-gumpert-apollo-aston-martin-one-77-know-price-and-specification","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bugatti Veyron- Aston Martin One 77
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de4dbcc8ebc3e54f57b05ff","slug":"bugatti-veyron-koenigsegg-agera-gumpert-apollo-aston-martin-one-77-know-price-and-specification","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Gumpert Apollo
- फोटो : Youtube