विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Anand Mahindra will gift new mahindra thar 2020 to 6 Indian cricketers, know all about SUV mahindra thar 2020 specifications and price mahindra thar 2020 safety rating

आनंद महिंद्रा इन 6 भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को तोहफे में देंगे नई Thar, जानें इस एसयूवी के बारे में सब कुछ

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 05:21 PM IST
Mahindra Thar 2020
1 of 9
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
पूरा देश भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद दे रहा है। आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी इस जीत पर टीम के छह खिलाड़ियों को खास तोहफा देने का एलान किया है, जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज की ऐतिहासिक जीत में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। आनंद महिंद्रा ने वाशिंगटन सुंदर, शार्दुल ठाकुर, मोहम्मद सिराज, नवदीप सैनी, टी. नटराजन, शुभमन गिल को हाल ही में लॉन्च हुई नई Thar 2020 एसयूवी देने का वादा किया है। अगर आप महिंद्रा की इस हॉट सेलिंग एसयूवी को खरीदने की इच्छा रखते हैं तो इसके लिए आपको करीब एक साल इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। नई थार की वेटिंग पीरियड 20 से 40 हफ्तों के बीच है। जानतें हैं नई थार 2020 एसयूवी की खासियतें। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national mahindra thar gaadi meri saathi anand mahindra mahindra thar 2020
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Renault Kiger
Auto News

Renault Kiger : जल्द लॉन्च हो रही है भारत की सस्ती सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कार, टीजर जारी

21 जनवरी 2021

2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
Automobiles

2021 BMW 3 सीरीज ग्रैन लिमोजिन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और दमदार फीचर्स

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
ZEE 5

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Hyundai AX
Automobiles

Hyundai ला रही है सबसे सस्ती SUV, जानें कीमत, फीचर और लॉन्चिंग के बारे में

22 जनवरी 2021

Cadilac The Beast
Auto News

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की कार: गोली क्या, बम भी 'द बीस्ट' का कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ पाता

20 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
2020 Mahindra Thar
2020 Mahindra Thar - फोटो : Mahindra social media (for Reference Only)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X