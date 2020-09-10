शहर चुनें
According to the FADA report, the registration of vehicles in August 2020 decreased by 27 percent as compared to August 2019.

सुधर रही है ऑटो इंडस्ट्री की हालत, लेकिन वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में आई 26.81% गिरावट ने बढ़ाई चिंता

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 09:52 PM IST



फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशंस (फाडा- FADA) ने अगस्त महीने में हुए वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन की रिपोर्ट जारी कर दी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अगस्त 2020 में 11,88,087 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ। जबकि, अगस्त 2019 में 16,23,218 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ था। यानी अगस्त 2019 की तुलना में अगस्त 2020 में वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में 26.81 फीसदी की भारी गिरावट आई है।

जुलाई महीने में वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में 36.27 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। यानी जुलाई महीने के मुकाबले अगस्त महीने में काफी सुधार हुआ है। लेकिन अगर पिछले साल से तुलना की जाए तो हालात अभी भी चिंताजनक हैं। इस बीच ट्रैक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन एक मात्र ऐसा सेगमेंट है, जहां कोरोना महामारी का कोई भी असर देखने को नहीं मिला। बल्कि, ट्रेंड से अलग ट्रैक्टरों की बंपर बिक्री कंपनियों को फायदे में पहुंचा रही हैं।
fada special story vehicle registration
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
