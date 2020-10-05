2020 Mahindra Thar के नए दीवाने, इस पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने की जमकर तारीफ, तो आनंद महिंद्रा ने कही यह बात

{"_id":"5f7b0e9a8ebc3e9b78182712","slug":"2020-mahindra-thar-suv-news-in-hindi-ex-chief-minister-omar-abdullah-praised-2020-mahindra-thar-anand-mahindra-replied","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2020 Mahindra Thar \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b, \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Omar Abdullah driving 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV
- फोटो : Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
Omar Abdullah driving 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV with father Farooq Abdullah
- फोटो : Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
Omar Abdullah driving 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV
- फोटो : Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : For Reference Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : For Reference Only
Mahindra Thar 2020
- फोटो : For Reference Only