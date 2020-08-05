कोरोना काल में भी इस बाइक की हो रही बंपर खरीदारी, देती है 81 kmpl का जबरदस्त माइलेज

{"_id":"5f29e2cfd8543c5b381b623d","slug":"1-80-lakh-people-bought-hero-splendor-in-july-gives-a-tremendous-mileage-of-81-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 81 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f29e2cfd8543c5b381b623d","slug":"1-80-lakh-people-bought-hero-splendor-in-july-gives-a-tremendous-mileage-of-81-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 81 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Splendor Plus
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
{"_id":"5f29e2cfd8543c5b381b623d","slug":"1-80-lakh-people-bought-hero-splendor-in-july-gives-a-tremendous-mileage-of-81-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 81 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Splendor Plus
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
{"_id":"5f29e2cfd8543c5b381b623d","slug":"1-80-lakh-people-bought-hero-splendor-in-july-gives-a-tremendous-mileage-of-81-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 81 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Splendor Plus
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
{"_id":"5f29e2cfd8543c5b381b623d","slug":"1-80-lakh-people-bought-hero-splendor-in-july-gives-a-tremendous-mileage-of-81-kmpl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 81 kmpl \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Splendor Plus offer
- फोटो : Social