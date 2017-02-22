बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"58ad51414f1c1b9e1cb236fd","slug":"keep-these-things-in-wallet-for-good-fortune","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u092c","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
पांच जादुई चीजें, इन्हें पास रखने से हमेशा नोटों से भरी रहेगी जेब
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 04:17 PM IST
नौकरी में लाख तरक्की के बावजूद अगर जेब में पैसा नहीं रुक रहा है तो आपको जल्दी से कुछ उपाय करने की जरूरत है। समुद्र शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि कुछ खास चीजें अगर जेब में रखीं जाएं तो उससे बरकत होती है। इन पांच चीजों तो जेब में रखने से आपकी जेब कभी खाली नहीं होगी।
