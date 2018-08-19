बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
20 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: फायदे में रहेंगी 6 राशियां जबकि 6 को हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान
ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 05:16 PM IST
जानिए सोमवार 20 अगस्त 2018 सभी राशियों का राशिफल..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b7957e742c792464429dfd6","slug":"20-august-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-august-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2018 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 6 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0915\u093f 6 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.